Candy corn brat? One meat market unveils ‘Spook’Toberfest sausage

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A meat market in Madison, Wisconsin, has created a one-of-a-kind item combining a Halloween treat and a Wisconsin staple.

Jenifer Street Market has a candy corn-filled sausage they’re calling a “Spook”Toberfest brat. Those looking to obtain this unique creation will have to travel to Madison, however.

The brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing’s Oktoberfest and regular candy corn. Jenifer Street Market describes the sausage as slightly sweet and “not scary at all.”

Photo courtesy of Jenifer Street Market

Photo courtesy of Jenifer Street Market

More information on all of Jenifer Street Market’s items can be found on their Facebook page.