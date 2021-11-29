Candlelight vigil to honor two killed in 2012 Cleveland police chase, shooting

***Editor’s Note: The photo above is from last year’s rally***

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A candlelight vigil is being held in East Cleveland Monday evening in honor of Tim Russell and Malissa Williams who were shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2012.

Thirteen officers fired 137 shots at Russell, 43, and Williams, 30, following a police chase. The two were found to be unarmed.

The vigil starts at 5 p.m. in the Heritage Middle School parking lot on Terrace Road.

According to organizers, speakers at the event will include Cleveland and East Cleveland residents, community activists, Black elected officials and family members of people killed in police shootings.