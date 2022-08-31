AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Avon Local Schools is holding a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for a student who was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.

The vigil is being held at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium at 9 p.m., after a soccer game at the field.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

Parents are urged to reach out to school administrators, teachers or counselors if their children are struggling to cope with their grief.