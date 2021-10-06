Candidates out of Cleveland mayoral race work to round up thousands of campaign signs

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There were seven candidates running to be Cleveland’s next mayor in the nonpartisan primary last month, and that translates into thousands of campaign signs.

The two winners’ signs are still in place, but so are the folks who didn’t win. Keeping track and rounding up campaign signs, win or lose, is tough.

“They’ll all be picked up. They won’t be a hazard to the environment. They’ll all be picked up,” said former mayoral candidate Basheer Jones.

Jones said his campaign has been picking up signs, but they are bound to miss a few in a city as large as this. It’s a problem for all candidates who are doing whatever they can to get their name out there.

So, what are the rules for signs? Well, it depends on where you live.

Each municipality and county have their own rules, but most do ask candidates to have their signs off of public streets within a week to 10 days after the election.

However, if a sign is on your property in most areas, you can keep it up pretty much as long as you want except where a homeowner’s association rule may determine otherwise.

Here in Cleveland, a candidate can be fined $15 per sign if they have been asked to remove it by the city.

Mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley said they keep track of their signs and will actively remove them when this is over.

“Three men and a truck you, have a map of the city and you go ward to ward and you drive up and down every street. We know where they are, but there are some, though, who just got off the system so we just drive through the city and pluck them,” said Kelley.

Justin Bibb’s campaign will follow a similar approach.

Campaign spokesman Ryan Puente says in part, “We keep a database where signs were placed in residential and public areas. We have 17 ward coordinators who keep track of where those signs are and after the election, those coordinators and the campaign will remove the signs within a week or so after the election.”

Both campaigns say that the plastic signs will be recycled.

There are some places where signs shouldn’t be, like along the freeway. ODOT will remove them from the public right away.

With so many candidates and so many signs around the region, many will still get missed and plastic lasts a long time even after candidates fade away.

Again, every municipality and county has their own rules for removing old signs. It’s best to check with your city to find out what the rules may be.