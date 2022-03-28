WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WJW) – Candidates for Ohio’s US Senate Democratic race faced off in a debate Monday morning at Central State University.

Morgan Harper, Traci “TJ” Johnson and Tim Ryan took the stage to try to stand out to voters to get on the Democratic ticket.

The primary was scheduled for May but has been postponed because of the debate over redistricting maps.

In November, voters will elect either the Democratic or Republican nominee to fill the seat held by Rob Portman.

Portman has held the seat since 2011. He announced in January of 2021 that he would not be running for re-election.

Central State University is scheduled to hold the Republican Senate debate Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Matt Dolan, Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and JD Vance have confirmed for the debate.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. will be the Democratic gubernatorial debate featuring John Cranley and Nan Whaley, which you can also watch on FOX8.com.

“As I watch the Republican primary debate, it is clear that they are unqualified.” – Tim Ryan

Morgan Harper says she wants to raise minimum wage and have Medicare for all

“We have to get people back to work so we can put more money in their pockets.” – Traci Johnson

Ryan says Biden should come to Congress about action in Ukraine

“Putin is a butcher.” – Tim Ryan

“President Biden should come to Congress and ask for that authorization,” Harper says about whether there should be more action take in Ukraine

Johnson says she believes in supporting the people of Ukraine and agrees with President Biden’s handling so far.

Harper says she supports expanding the Supreme Court and upholding Roe V Wade.

Johnson said, “We should tread lightly when it comes to expanding the court.”

Ryan says he doesn’t support expanding the Supreme Court

Morgan Harper has focused her attacks on Congressman Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan has been in Congress since 2003

Tim Ryan says he supports a tax on the top 1%

Harper says universal healthcare is one of her top priorities

Harper says universal healthcare will be paid for by closing tax loopholes

Johnson says she supports healthcare for all

Harper is criticizing Ryan for accepting campaign money from Sen. Joe Manchin’s PAC

Ryan says we can’t grow the middle class who are being stretched thin by students loans to pay for college. He says people should be able to renegotiate their interest rates and offer more grants.

Harper supports canceling student debt.