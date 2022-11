CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — For Dr. Gregory Boone, breast cancer surgeon at Cleveland Clinic’s Mercy Hospital in Canton, his personal battle with cancer has transformed into a gift for not only him and his family, but his patients.

The husband and father of two was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 43.

He used his experience to help his patients deal with the same fears he had during his battle and to show them they are not alone.

Kristi Capel tells his story in the video above.