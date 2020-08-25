Cancer research fundraising at a low point due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -– Funding for cancer research is on a steep downhill track as the coronavirus pandemic goes on, according to the American Cancer Society.

In a normal year, the ACS brings in $700 million for cancer research. This year, the organization is facing a $200 million deficit and is asking for help to bring in research dollars.

“This is the biggest shortfall we have ever seen,” said Sundi Herring, the senior manager of community development for ACS.

That means treatments, clinical trials, grants, and patient services are crippled.

In-person events, like Relays for Life, are the driver behind ACS funding, but because of the pandemic those events had to be canceled.

If funding does not pick up this year, an entire generation of progress could be lost, the ACS warns. The Atlanta-based group grants research funds to “the best and the brightest” in university programs.

“Without these research dollars, unfortunately, we’re looking at the loss of an entire generation of funding, of research, of all of those amazing advances that this generation could hold for us … perhaps they hold the cure for this disease,” said Herring.

Sharon Hox beat breast cancer twice and has seen the benefit of cancer research first hand.

“The progress that’s only made through continued investment and refinement is critical to reducing deaths, increasing life,” said Hox. “We need to continue to invest in health, in our long term health. Cancer kills way too many people every year. It reduces the joy in living.”

The ACS works to enhance the lives of cancer patients to give them hope.

“Which means more survivors, and more children to get to know they’re grandmas and grandpas and have their moms around so that they can celebrate their birthdays,” said Herring. “This is the fight of a lifetime is what we’re facing.”

More information on the ACS, the services it provides, upcoming events and how you can help can be found here.

