Canal Fulton police looking for missing 81-year-old man

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Canal Fulton Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an 81-year-old man.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Ralph Burkey left his home at around 3 a.m. Monday in a white GMC Envoy with Ohio plate HQB1961.

Mr. Burkey is reported to have health issues and short term memory issues. He has not had contact with any family members, police said.

The Canal Fulton man is said to be 6’0″ and 185 lbs.

Please call police dispatchers if you see Mr. Burkey or his vehicle: (330) 854-2211.

Related video, below: Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry help agents searching for missing children

Follow more headlines on FOX8.com: