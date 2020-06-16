Canal Fulton police help reunite fawn with mother

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW)– A lost fawn was reunited with its mother thanks to officers with the Canal Fulton Police Department.

A group was canoeing when they found a fawn that fell down an embankment. Police said the boys feared for its safety so they brought the animal to the boat launch at Butterbridge Road.

Officers called the wildlife center and learned they should return the deer near where it was found.

According to Canal Fulton police, they drove the fawn a mile down the trail along the river to where the boys believed it was separated from its mother.

“He was carefully laid down next to a log. The fawn cried out to his mother a few times and literally within a minute, she came pouncing through the woods to find and reclaim him. It was really a wonderful moment to witness,” the police department said.

Canal Fulton police warned residents it is unwise to interfere with wild animals because even when you are trying to help, you could do more harm than good. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said most adult wild animals will leave their young alone to look for food or divert the attention of predators.