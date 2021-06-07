Canal Fulton flushing system after some residents’ water reportedly turns purple

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) — After some residents reported seeing a purple coloration to their water, Canal Fulton officials announced they are aware of the situation and that the water department is presently flushing out the system.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the city first advised residents not to use water in their homes, even to do laundry. But then said “the water discoloration should be improving.”

Those who did have discolored water are now advised to let faucets run for 4-5 minutes until water runs clear, and then it should be safe to use.

Anyone with concerns is directed to call the city manager’s number at 330-608-0171.

The city will continue to update residents as the filtering process continues.