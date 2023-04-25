(WJW) – “I spy with my little eye something slithery…”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently shared a couple of pictures showcasing just how amazingly well snakes can blend in with their environment.

Take a look at the pictures below. Can you spot the snake?

“If you’re having a hard time finding the common garter snake in these pictures, don’t feel bad,” the ODNR wrote on the Facebook page. “The snake’s camouflage is working! Snakes and other creatures use camouflage to blend into their environment to either protect themselves from predators or give them an advantage while hunting prey.”

Still can’t spot the snake?

Let us help…

The ODNR says these snakes can be found throughout Ohio and while experts warn, “Don’t forget to watch your step when you’re out enjoying the nice weather,” these snakes are not venomous and are probably more scared of you than you are of them.

You can learn more about Ohio reptiles, here.