ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Residents frustrated by lead-footed drivers barreling up and down the streets of Elyria have been urging city leaders to find a way to force the speeders to pump the brakes.

A new campaign is calling on the residents to take a proactive role in combating the problem.

Speeding has become a major safety issue along Park Avenue in Elyria’s Eastern Heights neighborhood, a long and wide stretch of roadway where the speed limit of 35 mph is ignored by many drivers.

“People tend to treat it like a drag strip and just hit a fast speed all the way down with no concern about their surroundings,” said Elyria resident Angela Gidlin.

“There’s a lot of little kids here and, you know, there’s school buses coming through and kids play in the yards and some of them kind of cross the street unknowingly,” said Bob Ring, a longtime homeowner on Park Avenue.

Elyria police are trying to crack down on speeders, but the violators generally know where the officers set up and slow down accordingly.

That’s why an Elyria city councilman is asking residents to allow officers to set up in their driveways and run radar.

“The places people are speeding are the side streets,” Ward 1 Councilman Andrew Lipian told FOX 8. “They’re trying to cut through to get to where they want to go and they perceive the side streets as safe for speeding because, you know, there’s not as many places for police to hole up. So they don’t expect them here and the police know that and they can’t really get an edge in there, so this is how we’re able to collaborate with the police department to deliver safer streets.”

Councilman Lipian posted his proposal on Facebook. So far, there has been a strong response from residents willing to volunteer the use of their driveways.

“I think that’s a great idea. It’s going to bring awareness to the speeders, it’s going to show everybody that we do in fact have a serious speeding problem in our area,” said Gidlin.

Residents concerned about drivers speeding through their neighborhood can also ask for electronic “slow down” signs and increased police patrols in their neighborhood.

Supporters of the “No Need for Speed” campaign believe it will eventually serve as a deterrent.

“I do because people tend to do whatever they want when they think no one is watching. By getting in trouble more, by being caught more, it would make them stop,” said Gidlin.