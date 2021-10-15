Calls about missing jury duty from scammers, Ohio sheriff says

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about scammers threatening people regarding missed jury duty.

The sheriff’s office reports it has received several calls from people who say scammers threatened them and demanded the victim report to the sheriff’s office.

The caller ID also shows up as the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff says if you receive a call, you can call the Tuscarawas County sheriff or the clerk’s office to report it.

Also, the sheriff does not call people who have missed jury duty.

The sheriff wants people to know that if you miss jury duty, you would be served with official paperwork.

If you have questions, call (330)339-2000.