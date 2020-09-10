Calling hours today for Cleveland police detective

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Calling hours are Thursday for the Cleveland police detective killed in the line of duty.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, and another man were shot and killed in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 3. Three suspects are charged in the murders.

Calling hours are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

The funeral service is Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It’s a ticketed event, and only open to family, friends, colleagues and invited guests.

