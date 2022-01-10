Calling hours for Officer Bartek held at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Calling hours for fallen Officer Shane Bartek will be held Monday afternoon at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services are on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Grace Church, 7393 Pearl Rd., south of Bagley Rd.

The church services will be livestreamed on the Grace Church website.

Following the church services, the procession will travel to Holy Cross Cemetery.

Hundreds of flags to honor Officer Bartek were placed along the front of the church and the parking lot by Operation Flags of Freedom.

Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Statehouse, The Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on the day of his funeral, January 11.