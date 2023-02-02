Watch a previous interview with John Adams in the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians and the community as a whole are mourning the loss of Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams.

Adams, whose drum beat became a staple at Cleveland games since 1973, died at the age of 71, the Guardians confirmed Monday.

Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Road in Sagamore Hills.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, E. 9th Street and Superior Avenue NE in Cleveland. Services will begin at 10 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the community is invited to donate to John J. Adams Scholarship Fund, which he established to help support students, individuals and organizations in the arts. Learn more about how to donate here.