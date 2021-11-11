Calling all volunteers — Cleveland Catholic Charities needs help prepping Thanksgiving meals

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Catholic Charities said it is in critical need of volunteers to help prepare and deliver meals to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Work is already underway to prepare holiday dinners for thousands of people across the region.

In 2017, about one in six people living in Northeast Ohio were considered food insecure, meaning they experienced limited or uncertain availability of healthy food, according to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“All of us associate the meal with Thanksgiving, and it’s certainly hard to be grateful for all your blessings if you don’t have adequate food to eat,” said Meghan McGuan, Director of Cleveland Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance Services.

Volunteers are needed for shifts this Saturday, Nov. 13, to prepare food at St. Augustine Center, Bishop Cosgrove Center, Camp Christopher and St. Martin de Porres Family Center.

On Thanksgiving Day, EAS needs volunteer drivers to help deliver meals throughout the region and servers to assist at St. Augustine Hunger Center.

“We will take any number of volunteers we can get. The need is sort of limitless,” McGuan said. “It certainly makes a profound difference to somebody to get a meal if they weren’t going to have one.”

Catholic Charities asks anyone interested in volunteering or receiving a meal to register online, call 216-377-3725 or email holidays@ccdocle.org.