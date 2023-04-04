CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Progressive Field is gearing up for the Cleveland Guardians‘ home opener on Friday.

The day will feature a full slate of festivities for fans of all ages.

The Opening Day game is sold out, but fans can still purchase tickets for standing room only in Right Field Terraces. Tickets can be purchased here.

Here is what’s planned for the day:

Block Party

The Guardians Block Party will be held in Gateway Plaza from 1:15-3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

The Block Party is open to the public and will feature live music, face painting, airbrush and glitter tattoos, and more.

Inside the stadium, the first pitch against the Seattle Mariners will be thrown at 4:10 p.m.

First Pitch

Prior to the game starting, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by 2022 Super Bowl Champion and Cleveland native Travis Kelce with his mother Donna Kelce.

National Anthem and God Bless America

Cleveland Native Norelle Simpson will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America.

Simpson recently made her second Super Bowl halftime show appearance when she joined Rhianna as a backup singer.

She was also part of Super Bowl LV, performing with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Below you can see a previous interview from Norelle Simpson when she sat down with the FOX 8 morning show.

Simpson grew up in the Cleveland area and graduated from John Carroll University.

Honoring superfan John Adams

In memory of Cleveland Guardians superfan John Adams, the Guardians will wear a ‘JA’ patch that features his bass drum mallets.

Adams was a Cleveland baseball superfan whose drum beat had been heard from the stands for nearly a half-century. He died at age 71 earlier this year.

Below you can see a previous video clip honoring John Adams.

The patch will only be worn twice during the season: During the first home game and during Adams’ 50th year anniversary of his debut on August 24.

Flyover

A flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the Ohio Air National Guard with a 4-ship of F-16s.

Field entrance

The East Palestine Little League will form the ‘Player Tunnel’ to welcome players onto the field.