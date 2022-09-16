STOW – The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will hold it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.

Marty Dennis, chairperson for the event , says money raised at the event goes to help local eyesight programs.

“This is a great time for the entire family, including the dogs,” Dennis said.

The park is located at 5027 Stow Road in Stow.

The event will include several dog contests, including Best Dog Costume in a Parade; Best Dog in a Swimsuit; Best Trick; Shortest Dog Tail and Longest Dog Tail. There will be many local judges, including Fox 8 I-Team Reporters Peggy and Ed Gallek.

Several rescue groups, Summit County Humane Society and Summit County Animal Control, as well as numerous vendors will also be at the event.

“The Stow Police Department K-9’s and their handlers will also offer a demonstration,” Dennis said.

Tickets will be available for the Annual Gift Raffle with the drawing to begin at 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Parking is either $1 per car or a donation of used eyeglasses.