**Related Video Above: New training program gives ‘unadoptable’ dogs a chance at finding forever homes.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The deadline for your Fido or Spot to get licensed for the year is swiftly approaching.

All dogs three months and older are required to be licensed in Ohio, making it much easier to identify lost animals. This year’s deadline is Tuesday.

If an owner fails to pay the annual fee on time, a $20 late fine is added.

The annual cost is $20, but owners can also chose a three-year tag for $60 and a lifetime tag for $200.

Options for places to pay for the licenses includes: in person at Discount Drug Mart, Pet Supply Plus or Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (on Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View). Otherwise, online is just fine.

CCAS is supported by the revenue made from the licenses.

Looking for a new pet to bring home? View adoptable animals at cuyahogadogs.com