WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The Buckeye Ohio Rollers, which are affiliated with the International Cat Association affiliated club, will be hosting an all-breed championship cat show in Wooster this summer.

The show will have cats from around the world with 30 different breeds. There will also be non-pedigreed cats, known as the Household Pet competition.

Household pet cats compete for the same titles and awards as pedigree cats.

The cat show will be held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, located at 199 Vanover Street, on July 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors will also be at the show selling cat-related items.

The International Cat Association is a not-for-profit worldwide organization. TICA promotes cats as family companions, advances feline health and well-being, advocates for cat owner rights, and educates the public about knowledgeable cat ownership.

TICA works to promote the health and welfare of all domestic cats through education, knowledgeable ownership and proper care to owners in 104 countries.

