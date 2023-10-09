SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bottomless mimosas are fun, but drinking them until you hurl is never a good idea, and it could literally cost you $50. That’s the fee some Bay Area restaurants are now charging for Sunday brunch diners who drink one too many mimosas and end up tossing their eggs benedict.

A sign posted at popular Oakland brunch spot, Kitchen Story, warns diners who indulge in any of the restaurant’s five varieties of bottomless mimosas to “drink responsibly and know your limits.” Otherwise, the sign warns, a $50 cleaning fee will be automatically added to the tab of any patron who throws up in a public area of the restaurant.

Photo: Chris Culcasi

Kitchen Story isn’t the only Bay Area restaurant cracking down on brunch-time vomiting. As reported in SFGate, Home Plate in San Francisco has implemented a similar policy with signs warning of a $50 “cleaning fee” for incidents resulting from intoxication.

Some Bay Area restaurants are reportedly taking other steps, like placing limits on the time customers can enjoy bottomless mimosas.