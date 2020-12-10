California man charged with decapitating 2 children, forcing 2 sons to view their bodies over 5 days

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.

Maurice Jewel, 34, faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He’s charged with fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl on Nov. 29.

Prosecutors say his other two boys, ages 8 and 9, were supposedly shown their siblings’ bodies and forced to stay in their bedrooms without food for five days.

KTLA reports that the bodies were discovered Dec. 4 after deputies were called to the home after reports of a gas leak.

A neighbor told KTLA that a stench had been coming from the home for days. He also said he heard screams coming from the home.

The Los Angeles Times reports the children’s mother was in the house at the time but is not a suspect.

