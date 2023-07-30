SAN MATEO, Calif. (WJW) – A California man was arrested after he stabbed a woman and posted a video of her death to Facebook, according to police.

According to a press release from the San Mateo Police Department, they were notified by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada about a call from a witness who said they saw a “stabbing on Facebook around 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office pinged the phone number associated with the Facebook account and it came back to the area of the 200 block of 37th Avenue, a large apartment complex in San Mateo, according to the release.

The SMPD saturated the area and did door-to-door canvassing of the complex. Officers found the possible suspect apartment almost three hours into the search, according to the release.

The suspect was not at the scene, but he was identified as Mark Merchikoff, the release said.

Two hours after the victim was found dead, Merchikoff was arrested in San Jose, according to the release.

Police said Merchikoff knew the woman, but a motive for her stabbing is still under investigation.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at (650) 522-7660.