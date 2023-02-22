Video attached: One Tank Trip at Kitty Bubble Café

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (WJW) – Environmental advocates are celebrating after a town in California issued a measure banning balloons beginning in 2024.

Laguna Beach, California is banning the sale and public use of balloons to restrict the risk of devastating wildfires and put a stop to a major source of trash floating near the community’s shores, according to Fox News

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to ban balloons in public, whether inflated with helium or not. Beginning in 2024, the balloons cannot be used on public property, Fox News reports.

The move comes after several California beach cities have limited balloons and the state enacted a law to regulate the types of balloons made of foil, according to Fox News.

Environmental advocates say balloons are a preventable cause of coastal pollution that threatens animals.

California fire officials have long warned against foil balloons that can tangle with power lines, causing a power outage and potential fire hazard, according to Fox News

Southern California Edison reported more than 1,000 foil balloon-related power outages in 2017, affecting more than 1 million customers, according to Fox News, which cited state legislative analysis.

The city of Manhattan Beach has also banned foil balloons on public property and the mass release of latex balloons, and two San Diego County beach cities have barred balloons filled with a gas lighter than air, Fox News reports.

Laguna Beach lawmakers held an initial, unanimous vote in January to phase out the public use of all balloons. The second and final vote took place Tuesday, according to Fox News.

The penalty would be a $100 fine for a first violation, $200 for a second and $500 for each additional violation within a year.

According to Mayor Bob Whalen, balloons can still be used by residents at home.