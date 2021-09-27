California bans state-funded travel to Ohio due to anti-LGBTQ+ law

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference about law enforcement recruitment on June 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (NBC4 screenshot)

OAKLAND, California (WJW) – California will restrict state-funded travel to Ohio, citing provisions of House Bill 110 that allow medical providers in the Buckeye State to deny care to people who are LGBTQ+.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ban would go into effect on September 30, 2021.

“Blocking access to life-saving care is wrong. Period,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Whether it’s denying a prescription for medication that prevents the spread of HIV, refusing to provide gender-affirming care, or undermining a woman’s right to choose, HB 110 unnecessarily puts the health of Americans at risk. Critically, the law runs afoul of Assembly Bill 1887. When states discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, the California Department of Justice must act. That’s why — in line with the law — we’re adding Ohio to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list.”

Ohio is the 18th state added to California’s state-funded travel ban.

HB 110 included the state budget and several policy changes, including allowing medical professionals to deny treatment if they believed it was in violation of their ethical, moral, or religious beliefs.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not veto the amendment that added the language when he signed it into law in July.

The bill was opposed by Ohio’s medical community.

“The implications of this policy are immense and could lead to situations where patient care is unacceptably compromised,” read a letter signed by the Ohio Hospital Association, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, the Ohio State Medical Association, and the Ohio Association of Health Plans.

Gov. DeWine had previously said the language was not a problem in Ohio because an individual would be able to get care somewhere else if a doctor refused to see them.