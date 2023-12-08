***More Beachwood news above: Beachwood police hiring officers, 911 dispatchers with signing bonuses***

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – One of North America’s largest cabinet manufacturers is bringing its corporate headquarters to Northeast Ohio, the company announced on Thursday.

MasterBrand, Inc., which has more than 20 manufacturing facilities and offices across the United States, says Beachwood will soon be the home of its new corporate headquarters.

“Beachwood was selected due to several factors, including its location in relation to our operations, the thriving business community, and access to talent,” MasterBrand president and CEO Dave Banyard said in a medial release. “We look forward to opening our headquarters here soon and welcoming our customers and partners from across North America.”

According to its website, the residential cabinetry business has been around for nearly 70 years.

“These products are top quality within the industry,” said Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns. “The City of Beachwood strongly values and supports MasterBrand’s future growth plans as the Company establishes its new headquarters here in our community.”

Company officials say their operations headquarters will stay in Jasper, Indiana.

The company says it employs more than 13,600 associates across its locations.