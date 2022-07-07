VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – Video from a Florida sheriff’s office shows bystanders helping deputies rescue a woman whose car is submerged in water.

On Tuesday, the woman was driving an SUV when it veered off the road and overturned in the water.

“She’s unresponsive” a woman can be heard telling the deputy, who then walks into the flooded ditch.

Body camera video of the scene shows people in the water trying to flip the car. They’re finally able to get the vehicle right side up when deputies arrived.

Deputies say the woman was critically injured but “has a chance to survive thanks to this crew.”