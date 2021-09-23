Bystander tackles man accused of inappropriately touching child at bus stop, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (WJW) — Police in Oklahoma City say a man was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop.

In a police report obtained by our sister station, KFOR., it states the suspect would stop at the bus stop while out jogging and it’s happened before.

According to police, officers arrested the suspect, identified as Michael Coghill, 33, on Wednesday after an adult is said to have witnessed the alleged act.

Oklahoma City police said the adult videotaped the incident. KFOR reported the adult then confronted Coghill and tackled him.

A mug shot posted to the police department’s Facebook page showed the suspect’s injuries:

Coghill was booked on lewd and indecent acts to a child.