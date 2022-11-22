CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who reportedly shot and killed a 60-year-old bystander during an argument with another man at a Cleveland convenience store has been arrested.

Members of the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Monday evening apprehended 44-year-old Charlie Wright, of Cleveland, on a warrant for aggravated murder, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Marshals.

On Oct. 26, Wright allegedly entered the convenience store in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street and began arguing with a 30-year-old man inside the store. Wright left the store and came back minutes later with a gun, shooting the other man in the leg, according to law enforcement. He also shot and killed a 60-year-old man — a store worker who was stocking the cooler — and shot a 40-year-old woman in the chest, Marshals said.

The shooting happened “in broad daylight” with about a dozen people inside the store, according to the release.

The 40-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were taken to a hospital, but their conditions are unknown, according to the release.

Task force members on Monday evening arrested Wright in a vehicle near the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Pasadena Avenue in Cleveland, Marshals said.

“This senseless act of violence resulted in the death of a hardworking, good man,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release. “The efforts of our task force last night brought these victims’ families one step closer to the justice they deserve.”

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives can contact the task force at 1-866-4-WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or send a tip online at the Marshals’ website. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.