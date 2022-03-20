HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — The buzzards are back in Northeast Ohio and so is Hinckley’s annual celebration complete with a pancake breakfast, live birds and more at the 65th annual Buzzard Day.

Tradition says local bird watchers observed that these large, hawk-like, birds of prey would return from their migration to the south back to our area every year on March 15 – marking the season’s change and the arrival of spring.

The Hinckley Chamber of Commerce says the event on Sunday March 20, at 1157 Ridge Rd., is free and parking is also free. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., is $10 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. The proceeds benefit local scholarships to resident Hinckley students.

Here’s a list of events:

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Hinckley Historical Society festivities

9 – 11 a.m.: Outback Ray Animal Show

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Live Buzzard (Brongers Park Pavilion)

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Pet contest (town hall at 1410 Ridge Rd.)

12:45 – 1:45 p.m.: Storyteller John Burke, The Great Hinckley Hunt (town hall)

The event has returned from a 2-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.