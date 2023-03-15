[Editor’s Note: Buzzards have been spotted returning to Hinckley since 1928 and in the video player above Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns the reasons why.]

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The buzzards are back!

It’s once again time for the annual Buzzard Day celebration at the Hinckley Cleveland Metroparks Reservation.

The event attracts bird-watchers of all ages to NE Ohio to watch the hawk-like, birds of prey return to the area — a sure sign Spring is coming!

The family-fun celebration is in its 66th year and will take place Sunday, March 19 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton put on his binoculars early this morning hoping to be one of the first to spot the unique migratory bird.

This year’s event includes an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, an art and craft fair, as well as Buzzard Buzz Carnival, and Buzzard Buzz Pet Contest. More details can be found here.

In the video below, Kenny learns fascinating facts about the Turkey Vulture.

Click here to learn more about special Buzzard activities happening at the Hinckley Reservation.