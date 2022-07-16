CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many have gathered on Saturday to remember the life of Tamir Rice and to celebrate the grand opening of a park in his honor.

The Tamir Rice Foundation is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of The Rice Butterfly Memorial at Cudell Park, 1910 West Boulevard in Cleveland.

This event marks what would’ve been Rice’s 20th birthday.

Rice was shot and killed by a police officer in November 2014 outside the rec center. Officers were responding to calls that someone was waving a gun at people. Within seconds of arriving, an officer opened fire on Rice, believing he was reaching for the weapon, which turned out to be a toy gun.

Rev. Evan Regis Bunch of the Transitional Pastor Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ; U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown; and Samaria Rice, Tamir Rice’s mother, Founder and CEO of the Tamir Rice Foundation and others will be at the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, butterflies will be released.

The Tamir Rice Foundation is a non-profit organization that invests in the growth and enrichment of all children through after-school programs in arts and culture. Find out more here.