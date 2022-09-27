(WJW) — When it comes to cooking and baking, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that butter just makes things better.

But with the holiday season coming up, many may have to scramble to find enough butter for their baked goods. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, which recently reported on a dairy shortage in the U.S. due to staffing issues and lower milk production.

With less butter on shelves and in storage facilities (reportedly the lowest since 2017), that means the price of the yellow stuff has gone up. Over the last year, butter prices have gone up by more than 24.6%, the Wall Street Journal reported, with overall store prices going up by 13.5%

However, the dairy industry is well aware of the issue and is working to supply Americans with the products they need in the months to come.

“We want to run the assets we have harder when we can get more milk off farm,” Joe Coote, chief executive at Darigold Inc, told the Journal.

Those gearing up for the big baking season ahead, should note butter does freeze well, and that there are plenty of substitutes for recipes including: Crisco, olive oil and coconut oil.