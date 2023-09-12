CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year, again. Monarch butterflies are migrating from Canada to Mexico with thousands along the journey taking a rest here in Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Metroparks said on Facebook, “Warm days with winds out of the north are ideal for thousands of monarchs to depart Canada and cross over Lake Erie to Ohio’s shores.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service, monarchs can travel between 50-100 miles a day and it can take up to two months to complete their journey. Along the way, the butterflies cluster together to stay warm, and at times, tens of thousands of monarchs can come together on a single tree.

Local photographer Gabe Lieby shared some pictures on social media of the butterflies resting at Wendy Park.

Credit: Gabe Lieby Photography

Credit: Gabe Lieby Photography

Credit: Gabe Lieby Photography

“The fall passage of Monarch butterflies is an unforgettable spectacle – one of the coolest to cross our path in northeast Ohio,” he wrote to Facebook. “When a new member joins the pack, the whole group flaps its wings in unison.”

According to Cleveland Metroparks, several small roosting clumps of monarchs have been seen at Wendy Park the past couple of days.

Experts suggest if you want to witness the resting butterflies, arrive an hour or two before dusk, or just after sunrise.