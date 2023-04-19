**Related Video Above: Bald eagles spotted in Rockefeller Park are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.**

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The bald eagle’s nest at Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School continues to draw the eyes of many in the community.

Parents Stars and Stripes, who are thought to be between 5 and 7 years old, recently welcomed two eaglets to the nest (a third egg was deemed not viable) and are busy attending to their needs.

Photo via Avon Lake Eagle Cam 3/YouTube

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years. The two have reportedly had more than a dozen successful fledges since 2015, according to the school, including last year.

The school has held a naming contest for previous baby birds, and plan to do so again this year in a few weeks. Last year’s birds were named Courage and Spirit.

Those interested in viewing the nest in person can do so when the school is not in session, after 4 p.m. on weekdays and during weekends, holidays and summer break. The school reminds potential bird watchers to also drive slow through the area as children and baby eagles could be at play.

Take a look at the live eagle camera right here.