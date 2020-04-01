Businesses that are booming: Alcohol sales up 55%

(AP) — Fighting coronavirus with Corona — or other forms of alcohol?

Looks that way.

Nielsen reports sales of booze in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Among the biggest categories chosen by those trying to boost their spirts were spirits — with tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails leading the way.

Sales in those categories jumped 75% compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales are up 66% and beer sales foamed up 42%.

And it appears people are getting alcohol while practicing social distancing; Nielsen says online alcohol sales are up 243%.