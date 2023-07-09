CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are actively searching for the man responsible for opening fire in one of the busiest bar districts in Cleveland as establishments were closing for the night.

On Sunday at 2:25 a.m., police say a black male opened fire on an unsuspecting group of people, without any indication of a motive. A bold move considering Cleveland police were stationed on West 6th Street, as they typically are on busy nights.

“The officers immediately ran to the gunfire, ran to the victims and rendered first aid,” Cleveland Chief of Police Wayne Drummond said.

The nine shooting victims, two females and seven males, all survived, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One person’s injuries were serious according to Cleveland EMS.

Police have yet to release a photo or video of the suspect. But security footage from businesses along the district are expected to have caught the incident on camera.

“The subject is a black male that we know right now,” Drummond said. “That’s the extent of it. May have had a grill in his mouth, a gold grill.”

WJW photo

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is fed up with the recent rise in gun violence and blames Republican leadership in Ohio for blocking any gun control legislation.

“I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night,” Bibb said. “I am sick and tired of hearing from our residents and victims of gun violence. And Republicans blaming us as mayors for violent crime. We need their help.”

Businesses in the area have been immediately impacted by the shooting. Mexican restaurant Agave & Rye would typically have a restaurant and patio full of patrons according to management, but on Sunday half as many customers stopped by.

“Is it safe for me to go out on the corner of West 6th right now? So, it affects us, future business and as well as the next morning because no one may want to come out after what happened last night,” Leader of Service and Hospitality Jadan Lawrence said.

Lawrence estimates a typical Sunday would net $10,000 or more in gross sales at the popular restaurant. After the shooting he expects sales to be somewhere around half.

He feels most instances of gun violence are preventable.

“Calm it down,” he said. “Because honestly, most time it’s usually something over a conversation. Somebody got mad about something, you can literally just talk about it. That’s really what it be. You ain’t wanna talk, you wanna get violent, now people are shot, people are hurt that didn’t need to be hurt, innocent people.”

Downtown residents are troubled by the rise in violent crime.

“To know that a group of people were so blatant to commit crimes like that it’s extremely shocking and extremely concerning,” downtown resident Christine Armstead said.

“I think it’s awful, it really scares me, and I’m scared for everyone who lives near here as well,” future Warehouse District resident Sagan Kahler said.

Police are hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the shooter.

“If anyone saw anything, or sees anything, especially from last night, or any other crime, we encourage them to call crime stoppers,” Drummond said. “That number is 216-623-5318.”