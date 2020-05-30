Businesses, city property damaged after Columbus protests turn violent, prompt state of emergency in downtown

**Warning: You may hear or see profanity/offensive language in the above protest video**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s capitol building and several other businesses in Columbus were damaged Friday night after protests held in the name of George Floyd turned violent prompting police to declare a state of emergency in the city’s downtown area.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest Monday. That police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Since Floyd’s death, rallies, protests and riots have consumed streets across the nation, including in Ohio. Watch the video above for a look at the Columbus protest.

Some Ohioans have taken to Twitter Saturday morning, sharing photos of the damage to the capital city. Some residents are reporting graffiti on public buildings and windows boarded up where protesters caused damage.

All of the windows to my apartment building are boarded up this morning. #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/yPJ6ie0gpg — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 30, 2020

Revolving door glass broken by protesters at Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio on thursday night May 28 2020 pic.twitter.com/PEX3rP3o7h — Michael Swain (@MyOhioLife) May 30, 2020

This damage comes after a large group in Columbus marched up and down High and Broad streets Friday night while chanting Floyd’s name.

Police and protesters faced off at Columbus City Hall. At about 9:30 p.m., officers told everyone to leave the area, forming a line and moving down the street to clear people.

Five people were arrested and two officers were injured by protesters who were throwing rocks and bricks at them.

Police said protesters also were setting off fireworks and inducing panic, as well as breaking windows at several businesses.

Reports show the protests moved from downtown to the Short North around 10:45 p.m. City property and private businesses were damaged and vandalized in both areas.

Milestone 229 also heavily damaged tonight. Now two nights in a row several local businesses have been damaged as #GeorgeFloyd protests happen here in Columbus. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/7x227irdkZ — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

Not long after protesters began throwing objects, police declared a state of emergency in the downtown area for the second day in a row, according to our sister station WCMH. The state of emergency, as laid out by Columbus City Code and the Ohio Revised Code, means that anyone who does not leave the area is subject to be removed by authorities regardless of their reason for being there.

Friday’s gathering appeared smaller than the clash with police that happened Thursday night. That’s when what began as a peaceful protest escalated when people threw objects and smashed windows. Protesters also attempted to storm the Ohio Statehouse. Officers responded with tear gas.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday responded to Floyd’s death, saying we all have a responsibility to stand up and say we won’t tolerate this type of conduct.

“I want to make sure that, as Governor of Ohio, I say to every African American man, woman, and child – you are valued and an essential part of this community,” DeWine said. “I acknowledge that I hear the voices of frustration. I receive those words and emotions with empathy and a commitment to seek solutions and justice when it is denied.”

The governor acknowledged that protesting and exercising First Amendment rights is an important part of Ohio’s civic rights, but asked that citizens protest peacefully, stating that violence puts lives at stake.

Protests were also held Friday night in Canton, Ohio and in Cincinnati where a large group of demonstrators shut down a portion of I-75 South.

Demonstrators are now walking up the ramp onto 75. Many are shouting “No justice, no peace” @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/iz4wU5FChE — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) May 30, 2020

There is a protest scheduled to take place in downtown Cleveland Saturday afternoon. The “I Can’t Breathe” Justice for George Floyd protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Cleveland, begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Free Stamp on Lakeside Avenue. Police and city officials say they are prepared for the event.

