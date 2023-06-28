NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A small business run by high school students with disabilities is set to open its first store, thanks in part to a FOX 8 story.

“In our wildest dreams this was something that we were like, ‘that would be so cool down the road,”’ said intervention specialist Caitlin Carlo. “Never actually thought we would be here, certainly didn’t think we’d be here within two years of the program starting.”

Thursday’s grand opening will mark a dream come true for the vocational program “Able Not Label,” part of North Ridgeville City Schools.

The apparel business run by high school students and their teachers was previously highlighted in a FOX 8 Voices of Unity report last year.

Since then, business boomed, allowing the program to expand outside of the high school and into its first storefront located at 34100 Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.

“Everything changed after the story aired. Our sales just skyrocketed, we’ve become very successful and we’re able to take that next step,” said Carlo.

The storefront will allow students to practice vocational skills learned in a classroom setting with the public, helping students generalize skills and prepare for life after high school. Some alumni students are also volunteering at the store to continue working on employment options.

“I’m so happy, I’m so excited,” said a student.

“It means a lot. It’s a great way for the kids to participate in the community,” added a parent of a child in the program.

Carlo said the program made $20,000 in profit since its inception. Money is reinvested in the program to increase educational opportunities for students.

“It’s really about providing them opportunities to develop their employability skills, to practice their social skills, communicating, teamwork. All of that is really our big focus,” said Carlo.

Seeing past labels and the ability of all students to thrive.