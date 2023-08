CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bus stop near E. 131st Street and Harvard Avenue.

Shortly after the shooting, that took place just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 21, bullet holes could be seen in the glass of the bus stop, as well as several bullet shell casings on the ground.

Officials say a 40-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There has been no word if anyone was arrested.