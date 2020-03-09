Bus drivers in Green report more than two dozen school bus violations in single day

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – What will it take for drivers to stop for school buses?

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Green and Coventry Township’s superintendent reported 28 violations in a single day in Green.

Those reports came from bus drivers last week.

Similar numbers were reported in Coventry, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SCSO says its deputies will be riding every school bus in Coventry and Green.

They say violators will be arrested.

Green is also installing four cameras on every bus to catch violators.