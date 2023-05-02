MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A former Medina City School bus driver is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Herbert Ferguson has been found guilty of charges related to driving a bus with kids on board while he was intoxicated.

Ferguson was fired in November after he tested more than twice the legal limit.

Police at the time said, Ferguson admitted that he had been drinking before and during his routes that morning, which began at 6:45 a.m.

The district said police informed them he had spiked a sports drink with vodka.

Officials say Ferguson had driven about 100 students that morning.

He was given a random alcohol and drug test after his morning routes.