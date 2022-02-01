Bus driver shortage forces parents to make tough decision in local school district

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Transportation disruptions are forcing parents to make some difficult choices in the Jefferson Area Local School District– either drive their child to school themselves or stay home and attend classes virtually.

“Definitely not a perfect world, but our goal here in Jefferson has always been, during the pandemic, to keep kids in school and in-person learning. This is one way we can do it, instead of just going remote with the entire district.”

Superintendent John Montanaro saying a shortage of school bus drivers at the beginning of the school year led to an even bigger deficit in the new year.

“Then we had one employee quit, one driver quit and then two others take leave,” said Montanaro.

Before putting plans in motion, the district wanted input from the community.

Out of more than 500 parents surveyed in the district, nearly 80% agreed to providing transportation on selected routes on any school day due to driver absences.

The Jefferson Area Local School District is offering to pay people to become a bus driver, even during training to obtain the proper license.

So far, there’s been no takers.

Now, every Sunday for the foreseeable future, the district will be sending out robocalls to inform parents which bus routes will be canceled for the week.

It’s a different way of learning for students, parents and teachers as the nationwide bus driver shortage continues.

“We know it’s tough on parents, but we just want kids in school because we know that’s where they learn best,” Montanaro said.