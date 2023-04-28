DETROIT (WJW) — A middle school student in the Detroit area is being praised for his quick thinking after his school bus driver passed out at the wheel.

According to a statement from the Superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, the driver was taking students home from Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan when he became lightheaded before losing consciousness while driving the bus.

“A quick-thinking 7th-grade male student saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident,” the statement said.

Police and fire departments responded to the incident quickly, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home.

“The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts,” the statement finished.

Video released by the school shows the driver pulling at his clothes and seatbelt, and fanning himself with his hat. He can be heard saying on his radio that he felt dizzy and wanted to pull over.

Within seconds, the driver goes limp and loses consciousness at the wheel.

That’s when Dillon Reeves stepped in and stopped the bus to the sounds of the other kids on it yelling.

In a statement on Facebook, Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty said the City of Warren was “very proud” of his actions.

“This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident. We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!” the post read.

There is no update on the driver’s condition at this time.