Bus delays continuing for Akron Public Schools due to driver shortage

The video above is from an earlier report.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Public Schools announced that students and parents can expect bus delays Tuesday morning due to a bus driver shortage in the district.

Multiple buses are going to help pick up the slack by adding routes to their morning, but that means some students are going to arrive late to class.

Those who normally ride the following bus numbers should expect delays, APS said:

#433 STEM, King CLC

#447 STEM, I PROMISE School

#466 Litchfield CLC, Schumacher CLC

#467 Jennings CLC, Harris-Jackson CLC (main campus)

#569 Litchfield CLC, Findley CLC, I PROMISE School

The following bus numbers could also possibly face delays:

#462 Innis CLC, Sam Salem CLC

#495 East CLC, Leggett CLC, I PROMISE School

The district said that if any other bus drivers call out, some routes may need to be canceled.

School buses in the district cover more than 200 routes every day. Many Northeast Ohio school districts have been dealing with bus staffing shortages this year.