(WJW) – A burst of snow mixed with rain will move in around lunchtime today.

Light accumulations are possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Most of this will melt on contact.

A mix of cold rain and a few wet snowflakes will continue through the afternoon with most of the snow melting since temperatures are above freezing.

Lingering flurries are possible Tuesday night with little to no accumulation.

Snowfall totals will be minimal.

Dry Wednesday. Flurries early Thursday, then drier and milder Friday and early Saturday.

A panhandle storm track continues this weekend. Rain late Saturday into Sunday then colder with snow to start Monday! Some snow accumulation is possible early next week.

Long-range outlook: Trending milder late next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

