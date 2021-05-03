Buried treasure: Share your photos for the FOX 8 Time Capsule Project

(WJW) — It is your chance to be part of Northeast Ohio history with FOX 8!

We recently unearthed a time capsule in the FOX 8 backyard that was buried decades ago. Now we have plans for a new one and you can help us.

We want to know what you’d like to see buried in our time capsule.

Share your photos with us by either clicking the ‘submit photo’ button, below; or, app users, you can email us: tips@fox8.com.

The photo can be of an item relevant to this past year. We will download the photos onto a thumb drive and bury them in the time capsule, along with several other significant items this Friday, May 7 on FOX 8 News in the Morning. Stayed tuned to see what is going inside!