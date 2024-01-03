PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife and stole from her grandmother’s home was caught in Willoughby after fleeing deputies at high speeds on state Route 2 and crashing.

Brandon C. Modic, 40, now faces more than a dozen charges in Painesville Municipal Court, including burglary, aggravated menacing and domestic violence as well as other charges related to drugs and traffic citations for the chase, including driving without a license.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded the afternoon of Dec. 30 to a home in the township, after a woman told them Modic, her estranged husband came into the home without permission, taking several items, and threatened to kill her, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

“It was also reported [Modic] was suicidal and armed with a firearm,” reads the post.

Authorities spotted the man’s Dodge Charger hours later along state Route 2 and tried to pull him over near the intersection of Fairport Nursery Road — but he fled toward Cleveland, at “reckless” speeds reaching 110 mph, according to the post.

The vehicle ran over spike sticks thrown by Mentor police, but continued west on state Route 2, getting off the highway at the Lost Nation Road exit in Willoughby, where it crashed. Modic then fled on foot, but deputies caught him a short distance from the scene of the crash, according to the post.

Deputies found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Modic was booked into the Lake County jail without bond, “due to the severity of the crimes,” reads the post.

He was arraigned Tuesday in the municipal court, and he’s due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, court records show.