(WJW) – Burger King is now offering free fries every week to its Royal Perks members.

Once a week, members can get an order of fries added to their purchase. The perk started Monday and will last through the end of the year.

Other membership perks include:

Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent

Order Burger King daily and have the option to upsize one drink, fries or hash browns for free per order, per day

Use Crowns to redeem a variety of items for free from across the menu

Earn Crowns when you order delivery from the BK app or BK.com.

Early access to products and limited time members-only offers and deals

Earn double Crowns for your entire birthday month

“Since announcing the rollout of our loyalty program last September, Royal Perks is now available in nearly every Burger King restaurant nationwide,” says Tom Curtis, the president of Burger King in North America. “Enhancing the digital guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we’re confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans, while rewarding our existing members.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up on the BK app or their website.